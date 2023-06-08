Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.
Toro Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,220. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Toro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Toro
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Toro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.
Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
