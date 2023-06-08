Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$75,768.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00.
Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$107.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$114.82.
Toromont Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Stories
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.