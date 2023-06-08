Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.5% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.65. 1,184,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,029. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.