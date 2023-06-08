Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $793,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $393.79. 1,419,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,687. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $299.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.10 and a 200 day moving average of $370.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

