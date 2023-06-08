Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 140 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MGEE traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $77.42. 25,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

