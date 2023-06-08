Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 2.1% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.95. 888,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,118. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

