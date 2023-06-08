Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,686,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,557,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

