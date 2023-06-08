Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 10,702 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BDX traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 561,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,130. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

