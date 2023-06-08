Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 855,803 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,803 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $98,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. 6,228,880 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.