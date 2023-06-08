Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

