Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37. The company has a market cap of $249.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

