Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after acquiring an additional 686,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

