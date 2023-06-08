Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8,390.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,339 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.