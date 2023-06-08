Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

JNJ traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $159.51. 1,982,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,131. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $414.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average is $164.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

