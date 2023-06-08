Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $12.14 Million Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,819 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 738,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 559,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,769,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 470,569 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

