Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 187,842 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187,842 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,854,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,202,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

