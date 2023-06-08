Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $122.85. 13,169,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,557,117. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 810,064 shares valued at $32,536,865. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.