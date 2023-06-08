Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.8% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NOW traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.15. 843,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.