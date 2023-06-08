Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.8% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.15. 843,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

