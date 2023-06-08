Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

