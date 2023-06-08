Triatomic Management LP Buys Shares of 20,000 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 0.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,930,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,833,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,743,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

NTLA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. 390,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,231. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

