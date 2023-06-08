Triatomic Management LP Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Centrus Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP owned 0.36% of Centrus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at $53,895,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,627,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,895,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $31.71. 43,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.05. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

