Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRMB. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Trimble Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,426. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
