Trip.com Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the average daily volume of 2,673 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $35.99. 6,564,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,173. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 122.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

