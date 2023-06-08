Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Price Performance
Shares of LON TPON opened at GBX 97 ($1.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,233.33 and a beta of 0.05. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52 week low of GBX 95.50 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.34). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.30.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Company Profile
