Triumph Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,410 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 409% compared to the average volume of 1,259 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 484,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $788.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.62. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.