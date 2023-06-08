True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock remained flat at $52.99 during trading on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.33 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

