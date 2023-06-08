True North Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after purchasing an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.81. 478,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.94.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

