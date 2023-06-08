True North Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $429.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.46. The stock has a market cap of $319.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

