True North Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.57. 551,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,487. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.