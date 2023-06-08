True North Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.58. 253,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

