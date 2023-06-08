True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.69. 8,542,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,832,488. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

