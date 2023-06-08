True North Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,870 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 569,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

