True North Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.37. 1,484,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,280. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

