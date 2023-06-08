Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 2.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 569,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 930,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $960.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600 over the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.