Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 77 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $170.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,402. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

