Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 421.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPYG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $58.82. 466,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,511. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

