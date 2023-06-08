Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $465.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,419. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.07. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

