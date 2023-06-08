Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 164,595 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,437,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 143,792 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT remained flat at $25.81 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

