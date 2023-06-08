Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.21. 452,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

