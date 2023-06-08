Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 56,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.