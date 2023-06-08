Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.86. The stock had a trading volume of 174,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,534. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average of $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

