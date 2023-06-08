Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 137 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.11. 396,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.21.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.