Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 73,417 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $65,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NEAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 736,945 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

