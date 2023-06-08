Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). 582,137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 228,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.14.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

