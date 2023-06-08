Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $1.96. Tuya shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 60,344 shares.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 155.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 698,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tuya by 202.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tuya by 102.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 621,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 448.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

