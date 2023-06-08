U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. 201,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 621,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Xpress Enterprises
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 33.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
