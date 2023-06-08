Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.49. The stock had a trading volume of 268,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,425. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $504.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

