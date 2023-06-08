Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.65. The company had a trading volume of 576,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $504.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.