Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 3.1 %

ULBI opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,556 shares of company stock worth $220,284. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

About Ultralife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.