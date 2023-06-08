Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Up 3.1 %
ULBI opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 52,556 shares of company stock worth $220,284. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company's stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
