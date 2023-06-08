Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $4.62 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $34.28 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00017435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00331553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.56800577 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $55,403,342.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

